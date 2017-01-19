Over the last three years, as stated in the 2016 Fire and Safety report, there have been seven robberies and 45 burglaries at ETSU and its surrounding properties.

These numbers may seem high, but when compared to another university with similar enrollment, ETSU seems much safer.

According to the 2016 Fire and Safety report, between 2013 and 2015, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga saw eight robberies and 113 burglaries. FBI crime data lists Chattanooga at number seven when it comes to the 10 most dangerous cities in Tennessee.

Neighborhood Scout has Johnson City averaging 20 less crimes per square mile than Chattanooga, which leaves Johnson City out of the top 10.

Both universities are similar in size and have similar crime rates in the cities in which they reside. Across the country, a majority of schools’ crime rate corresponds with their city’s crime rate and the time of year.

Data from universities may be skewed due to the nature of the area. There are people on campus who aren’t students, faculty or staff who can become victims, or crimes happen to students off campus, which would be reported directly to the local police department.

ETSU strives to be transparent when it comes to crime, using the GoldAlert text message and email system and by sending out Safety Notices when a crime has been reported. There are also programs in place, such as Safe Voyage, which provides an officer to escort students to their home and car after dark. Direct emergency telephones are also scattered across campus.

Community involvement plays a key role in keeping ETSU safe for all. If a crime happens, ETSU encourages victims and bystanders to report it. Non-emergencies can be reported at 439-4480.

ETSU’s Department of Public Safety is available 24/7 by phone for emergencies at 423-439-6900 or local emergency services by 911.