The Greek Community at ETSU has an eventful semester ahead of them, which including finding a new director to oversee Greek Life. In Fall 2016, the Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life Shawn Dowiak resigned after taking the position at the beginning of the fall semester.

“We have initiated a search for a new Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life and look forward to selecting someone to focus attention on the growth and development of this community, which currently makes up about 7 percent of the undergraduate population at ETSU,” said Student Activities Director, Leah Adinolfi.

Adinolfi oversees new and current student organizations on campus including Buctainment and the Homecoming Committee. She is filling in as the Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life after Dowiak’s unexpected resignation.

The students apart of Greek Life are eager for the university to make a decision.

“For us, it’s just really important that the new director knows about Greek Life and knows what it means to be Greek,” said Panhellenic President Tiffani Carrasco. “Someone who’s willing to listen to our concerns and do something about it and promote us in a positive light. Someone who is just really dedicated like even in the little time that we had Shawn last semester, you could tell an improvement. He was doing events like Meet the Greeks and getting us involved more on campus. That’s what we want.”

The university is accepting applications, but have yet to begin interviews.