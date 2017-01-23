Universities across the country struggle with illegal drug and alcohol abuse among their students, and ETSU is no exception.

While alcohol has always been a problem at universities, the use of marijuana and schedule II drugs, such as Adderall, are on the rise.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, 32 percent of college students have participated in binge drinking within the past two weeks and 39 percent of college students have been drunk within the past month.

Binge drinking is defined as having five or more drinks in one period of time.

The 2016 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report reveals that ETSU had 201 drug offenses and 643 liquor law violations in the last three years. There were also 264 arrests in relation to these violations.

ETSU is a dry campus, meaning alcohol is not allowed within the campus perimeter, including non-academic buildings and residence halls, regardless of age and has a zero tolerance view on illegal drugs. These rules also apply to any university owned or controlled property.

The Addiction Center states that alcohol makes up the majority of substance issues on campuses. Drinking is seen as socially acceptable, while drug usage is still taboo.

With classes and programs becoming more demanding, study drugs, such as Adderall and Vyvanse, are on the rise among college students. Study drugs are usually prescribed to treat attention deficit disorder or attention hyperactivity disorder, but are often abused by students who want to better focus on their course work.

The rise in marijuana use can be partially attributed to its changing legal status and stress-reducing affects.

ETSU provides a variety of programs designed to aid with the education and rehabilitation of the campus community.

ETSU’s University Health Services and the Department of Housing and Residence Life promote alcohol awareness and drug education throughout the year.

Counseling services may also provide assistance to students, faculty and staff struggling with addiction or dependency.

