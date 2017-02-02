If America had a billboard, the fact that anyone can play a part in government, whether that be at the local, state or federal level, would be one of the main slogans.

As a nation born from a desperate need to break away from centuries of monarchs, the majority of Americans, including Tennessee’s elected officials, seem to be straying from those principles.

Promptly after Donald J. Trump was elected as president, he announced his cabinet nominees. Among those was Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos, who is overwhelmingly unqualified for the position, yet has a little over half of the U.S. Senate’s support.

I’m the daughter of two public school teachers, so I immediately received angry text messages from my mother after the announcement that said something along the lines of, “She’s a horrible choice. Your Dad and I are in trouble.”

After researching DeVos, I agree with my Mom: public school education is in jeopardy.

DeVos doesn’t have any experience with public schools other than her knowledge and opposition of common core. As a private school raised, Michigan native with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and political science, her professional career has been spent funding charter schools and advocating for school voucher programs.

While the idea for parents getting to choose where their child goes to school regardless of economic status and location seems like a good idea, it’s not. Charter schools don’t have to follow the same federal regulations as public schools and they don’t have to hire certified teachers.

There’s also the issue that she is a dedicated financial supporter of the Republican party, which raises the concern if she bought her way into the nomination.

The public outcry – from Democrats and Republicans – to deny DeVos’ appointment has been astounding, especially once Americans saw the train wreck that was DeVos’ confirmation hearing, where she proved to be uninformed on many issues and policies including disability, Title IX and the differences between proficiency and growth.

Last week, Sen. Bob Corker’s office received over 10,000 phone calls begging the senator to vote against DeVos, and Sen. Lamar Alexander’s Facebook page has been filled with anti-DeVos comments from constituents . One comment among the thousands read: “Sen. Alexander, I’ve been a fan since the beginning of your political career. I’ve always voted for you and I respect you, but please do not vote for Betsy DeVos.”

Even with the overwhelming amount of phone calls, letters, emails and protests, Sen. Alexander and Sen. Corker still plan to vote to confirm DeVos as Secretary of Education, which poses the question: is it more important to be in the President’s back pocket, or do your civic duty to society?

While DeVos has donated a lot of money and served on many boards concerning the welfare of children, that doesn’t make her a sensible choice for Secretary of Education. It is a shame that Tennessee’s elected officials are more worried about remaining loyal to their political party than serving their constituents and keeping the tradition of checks and balances in line.