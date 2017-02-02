Fun Movie Friday: “Moana”

Buctainment will show Disney’s “Moana” at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 3 in the D.P. Culp University Center ballroom. Nominated for two Oscars, “Moana” is a hit, with a 7.9/10 on IMDb and a 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film follows demi-god Maui and Moana, the daughter of a Polynesian chieftain, as they sail the Pacific, encountering various mythological creatures along the way. It’s refreshing to again see myths come to life, something audiences haven’t seen since Disney’s “Hercules.” With Disney incorporating more and more diverse characters in their films, hopefully more heroines like Moana will be in future movies.

Acoustic Lunch Show

Melliflux will perform for students during their lunch break at ETSU. Starting at 12 p.m. on Feb. 8, students can come and sit in the D.P. Culp University Center Cave to socialize and listen to this acoustic R&B/Pop duo. The show is absolutely free thanks to Buctainment and could offer nice, relaxing vibe for students during their downtime. Several instruments will be used during the hour-long show. Jay Brewer, lead singer and musician, has been playing since he was 13-years-old. Now at 22, he’s playing for open audiences. Snag a friend, grab a coffee and check them out!

Write thru the Nite

The State Theatre Company is holding another Write thru the Nite event in Kingsport at the Sleepy Owl Brewery on Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. It’s a 24-hour event where teams write and rehearse a 10-15 minute play for the next morning. Teams will perform in front of a panel of judges, but the winner will be based on audience applause. The prize is $200 for the winning play. A small admission fee will be charged for the event, and proceeds will go to the prize money and to the restoration of the State Theatre in Kingsport.

Together We Stand

On Feb. 11, the ETSU Black Faculty & Staff Association with hold their annual Black Heritage Banquet and Dance from 6-11 p.m. for the open public. Tickets will be sold to students for $15, which will cover entry fee, food, drinks and music. For those of age, an open bar will be available. The dress is semi-formal or cocktail attire. The event will take place at the Holiday Inn in the Taylor Ballroom.

Piano Concert

Award-winning pianist Chu-Fang Huang will be performing again at ETSU, offering students the chance to see how a professional pianist performs. Huang has trained in China and in the United States and has traveled the country, playing for several different venues and is credited in the New York Times as a young woman with “a steely technique and a huge, powerful sound.” Admission is free for students and will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium/room 112 in Brown Hall.

Children’s Opera

“Chicken Little — A Fable for Wise Children” will be showcased on Feb. 18 at the Krispy Kreme Storytelling Theater at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough. Two shows will be held, one at 3 p.m and the other at 5 p.m. Written by Bruce Trinkley, this opera was designed to be a great show for children of all ages. Disney released its version of the movie in “Chicken Little,” and though the original fable has similar characters, the plot is a bit different. Admission is only $3 for those with children, siblings or babysitters.