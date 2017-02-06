Since 1976, February has been designated a month to celebrate contributions and successes by African Americans who have made a significant impact on history.

This February on campus, the ETSU Black Affairs Association will host a series of events celebrating Black History Month called “Unapologetically Black” for the second year in a row.

“Unapologetically Black” continues all throughout the month of February, celebrating and spreading awareness of black culture and fostering community on the ETSU campus. The events include a variety of activities such as a film screening, discussions and games. For those wishing to participate, here is a run down of events:

Week 1:

Feb. 7: Safe Sex Discussion begins at 7 p.m. in the Multicultural Center presentation room.

Feb. 8: “What’s offensive to blacks?” Discussion begins at 6 p.m. in the Multicultural Center presentation room.

Feb. 9: Jam Night starts at 7 p.m. in the Multicultural Center lounge area.

Feb. 9: The last day of “Our State of the Union” Exhibit by Michael Fischerkeller. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Slocumb Galleries in downtown Johnson City will host a galley walk and reception.

Feb. 10: The National Pan-Hellenic Council History and site discussion at 12:30 p.m. will be held in front of the Reece Museum.

Week 2:

Feb. 13: Black Stereotypes/Breaking the Chain Discussion begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Multicultural Center presentation room.

Feb. 14: The Black Love Booth can be found on the second floor of the Culp Center 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Feb. 15: Mental Health Discussion begins at 7 p.m. in the Multicultural Center presentation room.

Feb. 17: In the Culp Center, at 7 p.m. there will be a screening of the Netflix documentary, “13th,” a film that makes the claim that slavery may not be entirely gone in the United States.

Week 3:

Feb. 22: Black Men/Women Discussion begins at 7 p.m. in the Multicultural Center.

Feb. 23: Eastman Black History Month Celebration at the Toy F. Reid Empowerment Center from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 23: American Music Culture begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Multicultural Center

Feb. 27: Greatest of All Times Discussion starts at 8 p.m. in the Multicultural Center.

Feb. 28: Black History Jeopardy will be held at 6 p.m. in the Multicultural Center.