Local drag queen Eureka O’Hara, a regular performer at New Beginnings in Johnson City and a former ETSU student, will be a contestant on the upcoming ninth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

In a promo clip for the show, O’Hara described her persona as “high-energy, very smiley, very positive.”

“She’s just big and loud and crazy but fun,” O’Hara said. “She’s going to entertain you on and off the stage, regardless. It’s who she is,”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” hosted by the beloved drag queen RuPaul, is a competitive reality TV show that draws drag queens from across the US. Contestants compete in a series of challenges and performances until a single winner remains. Winners receive a cash prize, significant publicity, a crown and lifelong bragging rights.

In her profile on the show’s website O’Hara describes herself as “over-the-top, loud…and big!”

O’Hara believes that being a plus-sized drag queen is what sets her apart, and she hopes that her appearance on the show will help break the mold of traditional beauty standards.

“I like to wear things that we’re not supposed to wear, I like to have the shape that we’re not supposed to have and I like to dance hard and do things that they don’t expect a big girl to do,” O’Hara said.

Eureka has her own line of merchandise on dragqueenmerch.com. Each item features the body positive hashtag #phatfashionicon.

Her body positivity extends to all of her 13 fellow contestants who she described as her “beautiful sisters” in a video on her public Facebook page.

“I couldn’t have worked with a more amazing cast. I’m so blessed,” O’Hara said.

Tune in to Logo TV this March to watch O’Hara compete on season 9 of RuPaul’s Drag Race. Or, if you can’t wait till March, Eureka will be performing this weekend at Stonewall Nightclub in West Virginia.