On Monday, several members of College Democrats and other members of the ETSU community stood in Borchuck Plaza dressed in black to show their support and solidarity for all those affected by President Donald J. Trump’s travel ban.

On Jan. 28, Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning any travel from the following countries for 90 days: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The order was overturned by three federal judges in the Ninth Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals.

“This is a black-out for solidarity,” said College Democrats President Catherine Tucker. “In light of the travel ban, we’re just letting all of the immigrant students, especially the Muslim students, know that we stand with them.”

This isn’t the only event that College Democrats have planned for their disapproval of the travel ban.

“During Civility [Month], the Muslim Student Association is putting on a panel with testimonies of refugees and other immigrants,” Tucker said. “So, before that happens that night, we’re going to be here tabling and handing out flyers and also have the [protest] signs out.”

Although there are students on campus that support the ban, the College Democrats had no trouble from any students, staff or faculty during the black-out.

“We’ve had mostly good, positive feedback,” Tucker said.