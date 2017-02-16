RACE and Ethnicity Privilege Walk:

Beginning at high noon on Feb. 16, the D.P. Culp University Center’s Multicultural Center will be hosting the RACE and Ethnicity Privilege Walk. This event will be used to highlight the benefits or lack thereof in American society. This walk will not only bring awareness to the faults in our society, but will also be used to bring together people of all races and ethnicities in support of one another.

Movie and Open Discussion:

Buctainment is premiering another Fun Movie Friday, but this time Buctainment’s throwing an interesting twist on it. On Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., “13th” will be showing in the D.P. Culp University Center auditorium. This movie focuses on the United States’ prisons and how the prisoners are disproportionately African-American. Thematically, the film talks about racial inequality and prejudices against African-Americans, but the discussion following the movie will be open to all topics and opinions. Admission is free to all students.

Piano Concert:

Award-winning pianist Chu-Fang Huang will be performing again at ETSU. This will be a great opportunity to see how a professional pianist performs. Huang has trained in China and in the United States. She’s traveled the country playing for several different venues and is credited in the New York Times as a young woman with “a steely technique and a huge, powerful sound.” Admission is free for students and will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 in the auditorium/room 112 in Brown Hall.

Johnson City Community Theatre:

“I Love You Because” is a musical running at the Johnson City Community Theatre this month. The musical is a spin-off of Jane Austen’s classic novel “Pride and Prejudice.” Based in New York City, the uptight and boring life of a greeting card writer is changed when he meets an ambitious and eccentric photographer. Along with their friends and family, they come to form a closer connection. “I Love You Because” will be shown Feb. 16 – 18 at 8 p.m. Student discount admission is $12.

Mercy Killers:

Michael Milligan will come to ETSU to perform his one-man show. Based on personal stories and experiences of “financial and emotional bankruptcy,” this show gives the audience a perspective through the protagonist’s eyes of the “life-and-death struggle with the American healthcare system.” Milligan is a graduate of The Juilliard School and has appeared on Broadway as well as various theaters nationwide. Presented by the Mary B. Martin School of the Arts and in accordance with the College of Public Health and COM Gold Humanism Society, this show plays off of the emotional reality that many Americans must deal with on a day-to-day basis. Admission will be free. The show will be on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m in the D.P. Culp University Center auditorium.

ETSUCON:

The 5th annual ETSUCON will return on Feb. 25-26. The event will be held all day from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center. ETSU will welcome artists, vendors and special guest voice actors to the event. This will be a great opportunity for anyone interested in digital media, computer science, Japanese language and culture, anime, sci-fi, comics, fantasy and video games. There will be a chance to learn more about those things and get to talk to professionals in these fields about what it’s like to produce animation or just geek-out and meet a celebrity. ETSUCON will be free to all students, but if there’s a friend you want to take, weekend combo passes will be $25. Cos-play recommended!