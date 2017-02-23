Starting off behind didn’t faze the Bucs one bit on Tuesday when kicking off their two-day matchup against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Golden Grizzlies started the game off and allowed two runners to home base to give their team the two-point advantage. Their scores from Myles Zilinksy and Tyler Pagano grounded out to second base to give teammate Tyler Janish a score.

When it was time for the Bucs to get started swinging, they did just that. They scored three to end the first inning ahead, 3-2, and never looked back. They added two more runs in the third inning and five in the fifth inning while the Golden Grizzlies could not respond.

Neither team could score during the last three innings and the Bucs finished on top, 10-2. A good amount of the Bucs’ runs came from Chris Cook (Kingsport, Tenn.) and Aaron Maher (Brentwood, Tenn.), who each scored twice for the Bucs.

“Coach always says we have to watch the game,” said Cook. “I think we should bring the same intensity tomorrow. If we do that we will like the result.”

As a whole, the pitchers held their opponents scoreless for the last eight innings. Drew Korzkybski (Knoxville, Tenn.) made his first ETSU start and had a strong performance through six innings. Korzkbski allowed only two runs on three hits with three strikeouts. Daniel Shaw (Memphis, Tenn.), Matt Turner (Knoxville, Tenn.) and Dillon Cate (Sevierville, Tenn.) were the relievers for the Bucs and they only allowed two hits through the last three innings of the game.

As for hitting, the team finished the game with 16. The Bucs also had six players finish with multi-hit games, led by Christian Bailey (Kingsport, Tenn.) and Hunter Parker (Chattanooga, Tenn.) with three hits each. Parker is a transfer from Chattanooga State Community College and really improved his game from the opening season weekend to Tuesdays game.

“I’m trying to stay with the same approach,” said Parker. “I’m a ‘top of the lineup or bottom of the lineup’ guy. If I can stay with that I feel I can continue to be successful.”

Parker definitely came ready to play in day two against the Golden Grizzlies as well. A long Wednesday evening for both teams brought many intense moments.

After back to back hits for Parker, the game was tied 7-7 at the bottom of the 12th inning. Blake Rowlett came after with a hit over the right field fence to give ETSU a 9-7 victory in the extra inning.

The Bucs will face Western Michigan this Friday at 3 p.m. at home.