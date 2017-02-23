Leading the ETSU men’s basketball team in rebounds this year is 6-foot-8-inch senior forward Tevin Glass.

With a major in general studies, Glass will be a part of the May 2017 graduating class.

Glass transferred from Wichita State and had to sit out during the 2015-16 season due to NCAA transfer rules. Previously playing at Northwest Florida State and Wichita State under Head Coach Steve Forbes, Glass was a seamless addition to the Southern Conference team.

Adding to the team’s winning season, Glass led the Buccaneers to a win over Western Carolina, where he had 14 points and a total of eight rebounds, usually averaging six per game. Earning 21 steals and 12 blocks per game is nothing new for Glass. In his two seasons at Northwest Florida, for Forbes, he averaged 12 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a sophomore, receiving All-Panhandle Conference status.

High school was no different for Glass. His senior year he averaged 15 points and 11 rebounds at Milton in Alpharetta, Georgia. That team then went on to win the 2012 Georgia 5A State Title under respected Head Coach David Boyd.

In eighth grade, Glass played AAU and coaches soon realized the potential he had. With his father being a former Murray State basketball player and his mother a track star from Murray, being a college athlete is in his blood.

“This season is going good,” Glass said. “We’ve won 20 games, but there are always things we can improve on.”

The team is 23-6 this season and 13-3 in the conference. One of those conference wins was against in-state rival UTC at Freedom Hall, where Glass posted his first career double-double, with 14 points and 12 rebounds.