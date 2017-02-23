ETSU Theatre:

ETSU plays are only held ever so often, usually only once a season. Last semester it was “Othello,” but this spring semester the ETSU theatre is bringing “Five Women Wearing the Same Dress” to the stage. Written by Alan Ball and set in Knoxville, Tennessee, five bridesmaids find themselves all sharing one thing in common—their absolute hatred for the bride. As simplistic as it may seem, though, the women begin to reveal more about their lives, including concepts of “life, love, sex, drugs, religion, marriage, and what it means to be a woman.” What began last Tuesday is still ongoing with shows from Feb. 23-25 beginning at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. and will be held in the ETSU Campus Center Building in Studio 205.

“Malcolm X”:

The final days of Black History Month are approaching, and to top it all off, ETSU’s Africana Studies Department is going to host a one-man play by Darius Wallace. As the name states, this play will be about Malcolm X and his contributions to the civil rights movement. The African-American Muslim minister spoke on various subjects but primarily on human rights. He also encouraged people to define themselves, rather than letting others define them; to educate themselves; and to go beyond their circumstances to achieve their goals. The show will be on Feb. 24 in the Reece Museum starting at 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Fun Movie Friday:

Marvel’s “Doctor Strange” will be showing in the D.P. Culp University Center auditorium Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. “Doctor Strange” takes on the more fantastical of the Marvel superhero movies. The ex-millionaire surgeon gets into a tragic accident, and afterward, the doctor is unable to use his hands. After traveling across the world to find a healer, Doctor Strange finds a hidden group of people who are learning about the connection between mind, body, and spirit. When staying at the underground monetary, Doctor Strange begins to learn more about the magical practice and the dark side that accompanies it.

ETSUCON:

The 5th annual ETSUCON will return Feb. 25-26. The event will be held all day from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center. ETSU will welcome artists, vendors, and special guest voice actors to the event. For anyone interested in digital media, computer science, Japanese language and culture, anime, sci-fi, comics, fantasy and video games, this will be a great opportunity to learn more about it and get to talk to professionals in these fields about what it’s like to produce some of popular culture’s animation, or just geek-out and meet a celebrity. ETSUCON will be free to all students, but if there’s a friend you want to take, weekend combo passes will be $25. Cos-play recommended!