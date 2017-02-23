After a devastating road loss to University of North Carolina-Greensboro on Saturday, the Bucs have to be solid for the next two games at home in order to place well into the SoCon Championship games that start on March 2.

On Thursday, the women’s basketball team will play host to the Wofford College Terriers.

Early in the SoCon season, the Bucs traveled to Wofford and came out on top 77-69, but only after coming back from a 20 point deficit.

That was the 15th straight win against Wofford in women’s basketball history. It was also one of the largest comebacks ever accomplished by the Bucs – only four points shy of the 24 point comeback against Chattanooga in 2014.

Another big moment in the game came from junior guard Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) who made a showing of 29 points, most of which came in the second half when the team needed a comeback player.

Since the Bucs will be back home in Brooks Gym, they are looking to secure a strong win on Thursday against Wofford and feel comfortable getting another against Furman the following Saturday.

For the Bucs, they cannot get down 20 points against Wofford again, especially at home. Everything from conditioning to free throws must come together in confidence.

Wofford is currently 2-10 in the conference, with wins coming early in the season at Western Carolina as well as UNCG, who just beat the Bucs last Saturday. Since then, the Terriers have suffered a 9-game losing streak, most recently coming from Samford.

Wofford is in second to last place in the standings, just above Western Carolina. ETSU currently sits at third with a 7-5 record behind Mercer in first place and Chattanooga in second.

The Bucs have not lost to Wofford in 15 games, and will hopefully make it a 16th come Thursday.

ETSU and Wofford will tip-off at 7 p.m.