On Saturday, the Bucs hosted one last game inside Brooks Gym for the season. They played against the Furman University Paladins, beating their opponents 75-66.

Not only was it the last game of the 2016-17 regular season, but the last game at home for seniors Shamauria Bridges (Miramar, Fla.), Adriane Vaughan (Midloathian, Va.) and Yamile Rodriquez (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic).

An emotional Head Coach Brittney Ezell couldn’t be more thankful or proud of Bridges, who came in with her and has grown throughout the process.

“She believed in something before there was something to believe in … any success that we have they have to believe that we are standing on their [Bridge’s and Vaughen’s] shoulders,” Ezell said.

Bridges proved successful once again inside Brooks Gym. Her first three-pointers of the second quarter handed her the record for most three-pointers in a season, and she would score four more for a total of 26 points on the game.

Teammate Tiana Tarter (Johnson City, Tenn.) capped out the Bucs in every single category, tying with Bridges in steals at 2.

Tarter recorded 31 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Combined, Bridges and Tarter accounted for 54 of the Bucs’ 75 points, giving them the victory over Furman’s 66.

The Bucs and the Paladins went back and forth throughout the game, but ended up taking a late lead in the fourth quarter to stay secure and get the win.

ETSU was dominant on the glass, out-rebounding Furman 43-31. Five players had seven rebounds and Tarter had her nine.

Tarter contributed 13 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter to set the Bucs apart. Sophomore Carley Lytton (Floyd, Va.) also came off the bench to contribute eight points in the fourth quarter.

“I thought we showed a lot of poise down the stretch,” Ezell said.

With this win, the Bucs finish the regular season with an overall 16-13 record and 8-6 in the SoCon.

The Southern Conference Tournament starts up next weekend, where the Bucs have secured the No. 3 seed and will play the No. 6 seed Samford on March 2 in Asheville, N.C.