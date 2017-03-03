Over the weekend, the men’s and women’s track and field team hosted the rest of the SoCon in the Indoor Track and Field Championship inside the Mini-Dome.

On Saturday, both of the Bucs teams combined for seven preliminary wins in various categories. Some of these standouts include senior Katrina Seymour (New Providence, Bahamas) for the women, who placed first in the 60m dash with a time of 7.50. She also secured her spot in the finals the following day.

Seymour also won the women’s 400m dash in prelims and placed second in the 200m dash behind teammate Kyra Atkins (Greer, S.C) and in front of teammate Kiana Davis (Ooltewah, Tenn.) as ETSU swept this event.

Matt Moore (Oak Ridge, Tenn.), a fellow senior on the men’s team, also placed first in the men’s 60m dash with a time of 6.75. With this time, he tied his personal best of the season and secured a chance to win in the finals.

After the first day, ETSU was in third place overall while the women’s team alone stood in fifth.

Going into day two, the Bucs had multiple athletes competing for final SoCon titles and ended up coming out with nine overall.

For the women, Seymour contributed four of these nine overall titles in the 60m dash, 400m, 200m and the 4x400m relay with teammates Atkins, Davis and Lamisha Simmons (Dania Beach, Fla.).

A rare feat to go four for four, Seymour was awarded the Most Outstanding Athlete for the Women.

“Katrina did somewhat of an unprecidented triple,” said Head Coach George Watt. “She had four gold medals around her neck, that was pretty awesome.”

Atkins put up another first place title as well in the 60m hurdles with a time of 8.32, barely shy of breaking the conference record.

As for the men, junior Patrick Taylor (Chattanooga, Tenn.) won his first title in the 200m and was awarded the Heath Whittle Award for scoring the most points as an individual. He had 25.

Senior Nathan Rivera (Knoxville, Tenn.) scored the heptathlon first place title.

“I was pleased with the team spirit and the support they gave each other,” Watts said. “And that makes a huge difference when you’re in a conference championship meet.”

Overall, ETSU finished in third place. The women finished in third place behind Samford University, who took the SoCon Indoor Track and Field Championship title back to Birmingham, and the men finished in third place behind Western Carolina University.

The Bucs did not have any individuals qualify for the NCAA Championship, as only the top 16 out of everything are chosen, but Seymour and Atkins came close.