March marks the official start of Civility Month, formerly known as Civility Week. With more than 22 events on the calendar, it can be hard to decide what to attend.

Two of the largest events will be keynote speakers, Dr. Bernice King and Dr. Terrell Strayhorn, on March 2 and 30-31, respectively.

Dr. Bernice King is the youngest daughter of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. She is a minister, and also serves as the CEO of the King Center. Her work as a speaker has taken her everywhere from the White House to Duke University.

Dr. Terrell Strayhorn is a speaker, writer, professor, minister and musician. A prolific writer, he has authored several books and more than 200 journal articles. He has also given a TED Talk about the fundamental needs of students and their ties to success. Strayhorn will speak on March 30 in the Culp Auditorium and be the keynote speaker for Student Success Symposium March 31 in the Culp Center.

On March 14, a talent show will be held to feature ETSU’s finest dancers, musicians, poets, comedians and other talented individuals.

The next day, Faith + Sustainability, a question and answer session, as well as panel discussion about the intersection of religion and environment will be held.

Later on in the month, Model United Nations will host the Stories Without Borders event, which allows immigrants and refugees to tell their stories in a panel setting.

March 27 is Lobby Day, where students can learn how lobbyists do their job, as well as potentially meet lobbyists from organizations like Planned Parenthood and the National Rifle Association.

The Interfaith Celebration, which occurs the next day, will include several performances in addition to a reception and talking opportunities.

Relay for Life, one of the final events of the Civility Celebrations, is March 31. Relay supports the American Cancer Society, which researches cancer treatments in addition to donating wigs and other resources to cancer patients. Attendees can expect games and other exercises designed to spread awareness about cancer, with a luminaria lighting at the close.

Other, smaller, events include a Samsara showing, several privilege walks, a faculty/staff appreciation day, street painting and other interactive activities.

All events are open to ETSU students, as well as faculty, staff and any members of the community that desire to attend.

A full schedule is available on etsu.edu/sga/civility.