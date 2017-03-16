East Tennessee State University’s Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced via a news release on March 15 that head tennis coach Yaser Zaatini has resigned, effective immediately.

“ETSU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Dr. Richard L. Sander says discussions are taking place regarding interim leadership for the tennis teams, and that a search for a permanent head coach will be conducted in the future,” the release says.

Zaatini served as the head coach for both the women’s and men’s tennis teams with a 334-136 record. He was the Southern Conference Coach of the Year in 2015 and 2016.

Zaatini is a 1993 ETSU graduate with an impressive college and professional career. He still holds the record for most singles wins in a season at ETSU with 41 total wins.