Fun Movie Friday

On March 17, Buctainment will be showing the latest Star Wars film, “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” This story takes place before the events of “Star Wars Episode IV.” “Rogue One” was decidedly written as a separate story from the original plot line of the Star Wars trilogies. Now following a female protagonist, Jyn Erso, and the friends she makes along the way. These new characters resemble the original characters we know and love — Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker and Han Solo — but who are they in accordance to the original films and what part do they play? The film will begin in the D.P. Culp University Center auditorium at 7 p.m.

Moon Taxi

ETSU’s spring concert is nearing! At the Freedom Hall Civic Center, popular indie-progressive rock band Moon Taxi will be performing April 8. Tickets are free for students and will be available March 20 – April 8. If you want to bring a non-ETSU student with you to the concert, three discounted tickets will be sold to students for $10 each. Tickets are first come, first served at the student help desk on the second floor of the D.P. Culp University Center.

‘Thirty Years of Powerful Voices’

Sarah Lachmann, host of WETS-FM/HD’s “Women On Air,” will present “Thirty Years of Powerful Voices.” In celebration of Women’s History Month, Lachmann’s mission is to provide “a platform to promote, support and illuminate women’s voices.” She will take a look at female icons throughout history that were involved in music, education and activism. Lachmann will talk about the strong women of our culture, who they are and why they have become so important to our society’s progression into the 21st century. The event will be free and will take place March 21 from 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. in the Multicultural Center inside the D.P. Culp University Center.

Made in East Tennessee

On March 21, beginning at 7 p.m., ETSU’s Radio/TV/Film Program will be hosting its sixth annual screening featuring new films and documentaries produced by ETSU students. Writers, directors and producers dedicated to their careers and passions will be entering their latest films into the show. The films will be shown at the Real to Reel Theater in Johnson City. Ticket sales will aid in funding the Tom Headley Student Production Award and are available now for purchase.

Solo Guitarist

The Mary B. Martin School of the Arts is hosting solo guitarist Matt Palmer March 23 at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City. Palmer differs from many of his contemporaries by using his own method called “The Virtuoso Guitarist.” Palmer has written an instructional book for those who wish to learn his new method. His classical approach of the instrument brings a new light to the guitar’s potential. Palmer’s new album “Sonata Sentimental” will be sold at the concert and includes some of the songs he will be playing during his performance that night.

Comedian Lucas Bohn

On March 23, a comedian will be coming to ETSU’s campus! Lucas Bohn will be showcasing his gig in the D.P. Culp University Center Cave at 7 p.m. His energy shifts between schoolboy charm and witty remarks in an easy-going humor that is easily relatable for all ages. His stand-up has taken him far, having performed with big name stars such as Kevin Hart and Jimmy Fallon. His outstanding impersonations are his known quirk and remind us all that laughing at others is almost as fun as laughing at ourselves.