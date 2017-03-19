ETSU students received a Safety Notice on March 17 alerting them of an in incident of inappropriate touching in an academic building.

On March 16, a male student reported to ETSU Public Safety that another unknown male entered a room where the student was working and touched the student on the hip area.

“The unknown male appeared to be touching himself and then asked that the student touch him,” the report states. “The student asked the male to leave and the unknown male left the room.”

The student described the man as white with brown hair and dark prescription glasses. The man appeared to be in his early to mid 20s.

The name of the academic building was left anonymous to protect the identity of the student.

Anyone with any information on the incident is encouraged to contact public safety at 439-4480.