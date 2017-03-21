Spring break is over. Maybe you’ve just returned from the beach and realize that your spring rolls were highly fashionable, but maybe they need to hit the road before summer.

Let’s just get it out in the open that the Instagram (wannabe) models and Victoria’s Secret Angels have amazing editors with very expensive computers that have extremely expensive programs on them which give them the ability to make these men and women look absurdly attractive.

But the only person we all should strive to be is the best version of ourselves.

One way of being your best healthy self is regulating your diet. Not the juice cleanse that will leave you passing out and cause you serious health issues. No, I mean the diet where you go on The Old Farmer’s Almanac and look at how to do some location- and situation-appropriate gardening.

Gardening is a great way of relieving stress and anxiety, as well as starting your road to healthy eating.

I realize that some students live in dorm rooms or in apartments where they can’t have a vegetable garden that would make Martha Steward jealous. However, several edible plants can successfully be planted, grow and thrive indoors.

Greens like lettuce, kale, spinach and others, carrots, scallions, tomatoes, and herbs like cilantro, mint, basil, ginger and rosemary are perfect for indoor use. They don’t take up much space and are quite difficult to mess up – trust me, I have a terrible green thumb!

More plants like avocados, lemons and oranges can also grow well inside, but they may take an extraordinarily long time to yield anything edible.

For student who plans to stay on campus over the summer, the ETSU Community Garden is an option for an outdoor growing space. Constructed in 2o10 with funds from the Campus Sustainability Fee, the garden is located near BucRidge and gives students all the tools they need to have a successful crop. Just supply your own plants and enjoy watching them grow!

All these plants are great to use in smoothies before visiting the CPA, taking on a hike (when the weather eventually gets better) and for a scrumptious lunch option.