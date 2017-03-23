Tristan Rettke was arrested on Sept. 28, for civil rights intimidation.

On March 21, a grand jury voted to indict former ETSU student Tristan Rettke on several charges.

In a statement to WJHL, Assistant District Attorney Erin McArdle said Rettke was indicted on two counts of civil rights intimidation, two counts of disorderly conduct and disrupting a meeting.

Rettke was arrested after showing up to a student-led Black Lives Matter demonstration barefoot in a gorilla mask and overalls, carrying a “Lives Matter” sign, a Confederate flag burlap sack and bananas tied with rope. ETSU Public Safety arrested Rettke and charged him with one felony count of civil rights intimidation.

At his preliminary hearing on Dec. 19, a Washington County judge added disorderly conduct and inciting a riot to the warrant after hearing testimony from several witnesses.