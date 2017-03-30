The ETSU Basler Center for Physical Activity currently offers between 45 and 50 fitness classes per week during the spring and fall semesters, with 25 to 30 being offered weekly during the summer.

The classes on campus have a primary goal of making exercise fun and unique for individual students’ needs.

“Truly, if you are not enjoying your workout, you will not stick with it,” said Fitness Coordinator Nani Hilbert. “Try a variety of classes and see which one challenges and interests you while you are still having fun.”

To cater to the interests of ETSU’s diverse population, the CPA offers a variety of classes, including boot camp, yabata, pilates, zumba, piloxing, water aerobics, yoga, meditation, weight training, indoor cycling, a variety of martial arts and specialty dance classes.

“I want to make sure that our group fitness schedule has something for everyone,” Hilbert said. “From Japanese swordsmanship to yoga to ballroom dancing, there is something for all of our ETSU community here.”

Hilbert said the two most popular classes right now are Zumba and indoor cycling.

Each course offers various levels of intensity — something that can be beneficial to beginners and intermediate students new to the groups.

To join a fitness group, bring your ETSU ID to the CPA, and go to the studio where the class is being held. The classes are at no extra charge to those who have access to the CPA, which includes faculty, staff, students and spouses or dependent members.

For the current spring semester, classes are running from Jan. 17 to April 28.

All equipment needed is provided free of charge at the CPA for use.

While some students may worry that there is not enough time for them to join a fitness class, Hilbert thinks otherwise.

“There are 24 hours in your day,” she said. “Schedule your hour of exercise just like you schedule your academic classes. It is that important. Take care of yourself.”

More information about the CPA and the services offered, such as detailed descriptions about the fitness classes and a schedule for when they are being held, can be found at www.etsu.edu/students/campusrec.

Current hours for the CPA can also be found on their website.