ETSU Country Bands

ETSU country bands will be performing at the Willow Tree in Johnson City. Since recently, the Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Studies has been formed and has brought in many students eager to learn more about the art of classic music. Especially in the South, the ETSU country bands are a treasure to preserve that old, homey Tennessee feel our state is known for. Come and watch what the students of the program can do! The show will begin March 30 at 8 p.m. Coffee and other treats will be sold. Admission is free.

Montagna Camerata

The ETSU Faculty Ensemble will be presenting their talents by playing an evening of chamber music for the students to hear. The chance has come to see what our professors do in their spare time! It’s expected that many of the music department’s staff will be performing, but it’s not closed to any department. The faculty performing will be Gary Fair, Heather Killmeyer, David Kovac, and Esther Park. Their instruments being played, respectively, are the clarinet, oboe, viola, and piano. The performance will be March 31 at 7:30 p.m. in Brown Hall in room 112 (auditorium). Free admission for students.

Egg Hunt

The Noland family plans to hold a Spring celebration. ETSU president Dr. Noland invites the ETSU community to come out and participate in the egg hunt at Shelbridge, the home of the Noland family. The egg hunt and event will be for students, faculty and their families. There will be music, refreshments, crafts, face painting and pictures with Sunny Bunny. The event is April 8 from 2 – 4 p.m. and is absolutely free, but the family asks for those attending to RSVP online by March 31. Spring is in the air, and the Nolands are ready!

Mountain Stage

The event returns to ETSU with Larry Groce. Hosted by the Mary B. Martin School of the Arts, a diversity of music will be showcased at the Mountain Stage. The Mountain Stage performances have been ongoing since 1983. From international to traditional bluegrass and Americana, the Mountain Stage is sure to entertain people of all tastes in music. Bringing back our Southern roots especially, the Mountain Stage is intended to support the music genres that may not be as celebrated as they were. Artists such as Ronnie Bowman, Don Risgby and the Claire Lynch Band will be performing alongside the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band. The event will be April 2 from 7 – 9 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center auditorium. The show will be $10 for students.

Fusion: Multicultural Showcase

The Multicultural Center has been holding many events since their opening last spring. They have had their talent show, and they’re showcasing another event called Fusion. Fusion is an event designed to display the different cultures and languages. Whether it’s international or an old North American tradition, Fusion will provide that opportunity for students and faculty to share a piece of history with the masses. Songs and dances are accepted, as well as a fashion show with traditional clothing. Models will be accepted as well as performers. Fusion will be held April 9.