On Thursday, March 30, ETSU’s senior guard AJ Merriweather (Jackson, Tenn.) competed in the 2017 Denny’s Slam Dunk competition at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.

The last winner from ETSU was twenty five years ago, when Calvin Talford (Castlewood, Va.) came out victorious in 1992.

Merriweather (Jackson) led the competition for three rounds until it was down to him and Georgetown’s Rodney Pryor. Merriweather was unable to finish the dunk he planned for in the last round. Pryor capitalized and came away the winner.