Over the weekend, the ETSU men’s and women’s golf teams were away competing in tournaments.

The women competed in Ponte Verde Beach, Florida, in the Web.com Intercollegiate, while the men were in Franklin, Tennessee, in the Mason Rudolph Invitational.

Play for the women started on Monday and ended on Tuesday with a top finish.

The women’s team had been playing strong at the start of the spring season, with a runner-up finish at the River Landing Classic three weeks ago.

At the Web.com Intercollegiate, they were finally able to take the first place spot.

The Bucs were able to overtake nationally ranked Campbell on the final day of play, as well as place 12 spots ahead of fellow Southern Conference team, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

Not only did the team place big, but the women had two top individual finishes at the meet.

Sophomore Loy Hee Ying (Baru, Kulaijaya, Malaysia) finished fourth at the Intercollegiate, making it her fifth top-5 finish this year alone.

Last year, Ying made great strides in individual finishes as only a freshman.

In front of Ying in the standings was teammate Linda Dobele (Ogre, Latvia) finishing at third with a 1-over 145. As a senior, this was her best collegiate finish so far.

Two other Bucs placed within the top 50 out of the 89 contestants.

Looking at the men’s side, the Bucs tied for fifth with Missouri out of 14 teams after wrapping up competition on Sunday.

On Friday, the first day of competition for the men, senior Mateusz Gradecki (Oborniki Slaskie, Poland) was pacing around second place with a 4-under-par 67.

“I played well here last year, and this course fits my game,” said Gradecki, who has played in this tournament the entirety of the time he has been in ETSU uniform.

Last year, Greadecki finished tied for seventh, and while it looked like he was going to do better than that this time, he faltered on Sunday.

In the final round, he posted a 3-over 74 and ended up tying for 22nd place.

Teammate Trevor Hulburt (Orlando, Fla.) moved up 10 spots from his original standing to finish tied for 54th with 1-over-par 72, the best performance of the day for the Bucs that Sunday.

The women will wrap up regular season play next week in the Brickyard Collegiate in Macon, Georgia.

The men are also back in action late next week, heading to the Wolfpack Spring Open in Raleigh, North Carolina.

For both teams, these are their last weeks of competition before heading into the Southern Conference Championships at the end of April.