ETSU’s Student Government Association will be hosting another annual spring concert, this time featuring the popular indie band Moon Taxi.

Right now, their music has been gaining popularity with some of their songs on the radio and others streaming on Pandora.

With many albums already released, including a couple EPs, their most recent album “Daybreaker” was released in 2015 and includes songs such as “All Day All Night” and “Run Right Back.”

The band began in Nashville back in 2006 and have spread nationwide since then. They have appeared on shows such as “Late Show with David Letterman” and “Conan.” They have also performed at the nation’s largest music festivals, Bonnaroo and Coachella. Likewise, they have been at Hangout Festival, Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits.

Moon Taxi expects to release another album this summer. It’ll be a real treat for their fans, especially with their upbeat vibe and warm-weather feel for the long summer days.

While on tour right now, their stop in Johnson City is certainly a landmark for Moon Taxi fans. Not many big concerts are held here, and Moon Taxi could be classified as a big-name band.

Molly Jones, SGA Secretary of External Affairs and head of SGA concerts, said it wasn’t difficult booking Moon Taxi. SGA typically goes through a booking agency to find events that cater to their budget.

“I do my best to find someone that the students suggest and that will follow the genre rotation from the (SGA) constitution,” Jones said. “I can’t always guarantee the booking agency we use will have the student suggestions so I try to please as many as I can!”

For the fall 2016 concert with Billy Currington, Jones made the decision to spend more than the usual, but this semester she had to be careful on overspending. Fortunately enough, Moon Taxi fit the funds.

ETSU students can receive free tickets to the concert at the student help desk on the second floor of the D.P. Culp University Center until the day of the show.

The concert will be April 8 in Freedom Hall at 7:30 p.m.