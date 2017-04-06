Visual Artist Talk

Presented by the Mary B. Martin School of the Arts, artist Oscar Gillespie will be premiering his monotypes and intaglio, which includes metal-plate engravings. His popularity has spread internationally, where his works are held in various private and group exhibitions. His art is shown in places like Harvard; The Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; and the National Museum of Posnan, Poland. On April 6, the exhibit will be opened with a visual artist talk with Gillespie. The reception will be held in Ball Hall, room 127 (auditorium) @ 7:30 p.m.

Gallery Talk and Reception

Reception for the latest exhibit, Ni De Aqui Ni De Alla (Neither Here Nor There), will be showcasing at the Tipton Gallery in Johnson City. This art form will be from woodcuts designed by artist Raoul Deal. Deal is an artist-in-residence for University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s Cultures and Communities Program. His works are specified toward representations of different cultures and people. The reception will be held during Corazon Latino Festival on April 7 from 6 – 8 p.m. Even if you miss the opening ceremony, the exhibit will continue to be shown until April 28 during the Tipton Gallery’s regular hours.

“Charlotte’s Web”

The popular novel by E.B. White, “Charlotte’s Web” will be turned into a play presented by ETSU students. Adapted by Joseph Robinette, this play is sure to be interesting with actors playing animals. Various shows will be held in the Bud Frank Theatre in Gilbreath Hall. On April 9, two shows will be held, one at 2 p.m. and another at 7 p.m. On April 10-11, one show will be held at 10 a.m. Then the last show will be April 12 at 7 p.m. For those you looking to relive your childhood, “Charlotte’s Web” is surely one to bring back old memories with a few laughs on the side.

Fusion: Multicultural Showcase

The Multicultural Center has been holding many events since their opening last spring. They have had their talent show, and they’re showcasing another event called Fusion. Fusion is an event designed to display different cultures and languages. Whether it’s international or an old North American tradition, Fusion will provide that opportunity for students and faculty to share a piece of history with the masses. Songs and dances are accepted, as well as a fashion show with traditional clothing. Models will be accepted as well as performers. Fusion will be held April 9.

“Speed Sisters”

“Speed Sisters” is a documentary being shown free by the Mary B. Martin School of the Arts. The film focuses is on Middle-Eastern race car drivers. These women compete in an all-women race car competition called Speed Sisters, but they have made their way into the male-dominated Palestinian street races. Their determination and ambition, combined with the support from their families, have brought a new perspective to the Middle East. Rather than re-watching Hollywood’s “Fast and Furious” movies, check out “Speed Sisters.” The film will be shown April 10 at 7 p.m. in the D.P. Culp University Center auditorium.