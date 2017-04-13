On April 11, the ETSU Buccaneers hosted the Tennessee Vols.

The Bucs came into the game trying to shake off a three-game losing streak that turned their record to 14-15. The Volunteers came into the game with a 17-12 record coming off a loss in conference.

In the first inning, the Bucs held the Vols scoreless.

In the bottom of the first on offense, the Bucs scored first when Christian Bailey (Kingsport, TN) hit out to right field allowing Aaron Maher (Brentwood, TN) to score and give the Bucs a 1-0 lead. Hunter Parker (Chattanooga, TN) reached on a fielding error by the second baseman allowing Caleb Longley (Cleveland, TN) to score, and Hagen Owenby (Knoxville, TN) also scored to give the Bucs a 3-0 lead.

After a quick three outs, the Bucs offense kept the pressure on the Vols. In the bottom of the second, Jammer Strickland (Knoxville, TN) hit a home run over left center to give the Bucs a 4-0 lead. Owenby doubled to left center allowing Maher to advance to third and Chris Cook (Kingsport, TN) to score. Bailey reached on a fielder’s choice allowing Maher to score.

Going into the third inning, the Bucs led 6-0 over the Vols. After a scoreless third inning for both teams, the Bucs offense got back going in the fourth. Longley reached on a throwing error by the third base allowing Bailey to advance to second and Owenby to advance to third. That allowed Maher to score giving the Bucs a 7-0 lead.

Parker reached on a fielder’s choice allowing Owenby to score. After four innings the Bucs led 8-0.

In the fifth inning, Bailey singled to shortstop to bring Cook in for a score. With two outs in the inning, Parker singled through the right side to bring Bailey in for a score. The Bucs led 10-0 through five innings.

The Volunteers responded in the sixth inning scoring their first two runs of the game. The Bucs closed out the game beating the SEC baseball team 10-2, improving their record to 15-15.

The Bucs pitching rotation was solid, throwing 106 strikes out of 155 pitches.