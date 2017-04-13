Walk a Mile in Her Shoes

Held on April 13 from 5 – 8 p.m., Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is an opportunity for men to raise awareness about sexual violence in their community. During this event, men will wear a pair of heels and march the mile across campus. Women are allowed to participate as well, but they will be allowed to wear sneakers. This event is a fun way to bring a different perspective on gender relations. All men are invited to participate and show their support in ending sexual violence against women. The event will begin and take place at the D.P. Culp University Center Cave patio.

Fun Movie Friday

Buctainment will be showing the hit thriller movie “Split.” The film directed by M. Night Shyamalan did well with the ratings. While many thrillers are coming out with newer plots and horror stories, Shyamalan chose a case of schizophrenia to alienate not only the protagonists in the film, but also to bring a different perspective on schizophrenia, the science behind it and its potential. The movie will be playing in the D.P. Culp University Center auditorium April 14 at 7 p.m.

Bucstock

The 4th annual Bucstock will be April 15 from noon to midnight in the Quad and Amphitheater. Bucstock is a grass roots music festival that showcases local artists of all genres. Some of the bands include Hunter Grigg, 7 Mile Mushroom, State of Sleep, Wise Old River and many more! Like any festival, food trucks and local vendors will be on site. This is a great opportunity to relax, take a nap in the grass and listen to some good vibes. Bucstock is free to the community, so bring your friends for a taste of some warm weather fun!

“Others Places”

“Other Places—3 Plays by Harold Pinter” is a three-play production by Harold Pinter. These short pieces will be “Family Voices,” “Victoria Station” and “A Kind of Alaska.” Pinter is a Nobel Prize-winning playwright who has written a variety a spoken radio plays and poems alike. Based on family dysfunction, the humorously obsessive love of a taxi driver, and the heartbreaking story of a woman waking up after 30 years of being in a coma, these 10-15 minutes long plays will be held in studio 205 in the Campus Center Building April 20 at 7:30 p.m.

ETSU Choirs Spring Concert

On April 23 at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City, ETSU choirs will hold their last concert for the school year. The choirs performing include the BucWorth Men’s Choir and East Tennessee Belles Women’s Choir. Their broad mix of genres and styles are sure to encompass the different music each group practices. The public can see just how well the men and women sing by themselves and together. As someone who’s been to one of their concerts, I was never disappointed in the outcome.