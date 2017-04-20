The Bucs headed into the Tuesday evening game against Virginia Tech on a four-game winning streak, three of which came in a sweep against William and Mary College over the weekend.

The Bucs were down 1-0 in the first inning but were able to make some fast plays against the Hokies early that resulted in quick innings.

The Bucs picked up the pace in the third inning with three hits and a stolen base, all with only one out.

The hits from the game came from many different players.

A big hit for the Bucs in the third came from junior Hagen Owenby (Knoxville, Tenn.) that resulted in the two runs scored to put ETSU ahead 2-1.

Aaron Maher (Brentwood, Tenn.) traded places with the Buccaneer on second base in the bottom of the fifth inning to put another run on the board and set the Bucs ahead by two.

A double from Christian Bailey (Kingsport, Tenn.) in the bottom of the seventh brought in two more Bucs.

Knowing the Hokies are a team that is known to hit homeruns, starting pitcher Griffin Krieg (Nashville, Tenn.) was focused on not getting behind in the count.

Krieg gave up the Hokies run in the top of the first inning, but went on a streak after that, getting 10 players out.

“I just wanted to perform for my time and give us the chance to win,” said Krieg. “That was tough single in the first, and I wanted to make sure I could keep the momentum on our side.”

In the end, the Bucs only allowed the Hokies two more runs, coming out on top 7-4.

“They’re a good offensive team [regarding Virginia Tech] but luckily we played great defensively,” said Krieg.

Krieg started on the mound this evening for the 32nd time, bringing his fifth and final year with the Bucs almost to a close as there are only a few home games left in the season.

With this home win, the Bucs are on a five-game winning streak and go on the road for the next five games.

This weekend they will be in Greenville, South Carolina, taking on SoCon opponent Furman University for a three-game series. These games will be crucial as the Bucs try to improve their 2-7 conference record.