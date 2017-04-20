For those of you who remember the original “Samurai Jack” series from the early 2000s, Cartoon Network has revamped the hit series with a new sequel.

The plot essentially maintains the same story for “Samurai Jack” — to get back to the past to undo the future that is Aku, the god of darkness.

There are a few modifications to the series, though.

The original style of animation remains the same, by technique and framework, but the series’ themes has grown conventionally darker than what our childhood recalls.

In the latest “Samurai Jack” series, the story focuses more on Jack and his thoughts about violence, death and the past he has spent the last 50 years trying to return to. Likewise, rather than playing off the plot-driven episodes like the original “Samurai Jack,” this series bases itself on its characters — Jack, Aku, the female assassins and the other foes Jack has to face.

While the action remains the same, and the shots are eloquently directed to provide a minimalist perception of the fight scenes, “Samurai Jack” finally spills blood. In the original series, the only fluids we saw were the oils from the machines Jack destroyed. Now, with the female assassins included in the mix, Jack must fight against humans and face the internal consequences that follow.

Flashbacks from Jack’s past are just as vital. The demon that haunts him reveals to Jack the ghosts of his past—his family and all of the village people from his time when Aku killed everyone he knew. His only mission has been to return to the past to right Aku’s wrongs and end his reign over Earth.

Since Jack has been alone most of his life, fans are hoping he may find a companion, especially among one of the seven female assassins that are seeking to kill him for Aku. I suppose we’ll just have to keep watching to find out.

Unlike many of the other redone Cartoon Network shows, such as “The Powerpuff Girls” and “Teen Titans Go,” “Samurai Jack” definitely hasn’t disappointed.

Perhaps it’s the commitment to retaining the original series’ message or maybe it’s simply because the producers of the show are dedicated to releasing quality entertainment. Regardless, it’s certainly a show made for the adults of our generation.

New episodes of “Samurai Jack” air on Cartoon Network’s Toonami, Saturdays at 11 p.m.