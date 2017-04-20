Tables turn.

And in a two day series against the Chattanooga Mocs on April 14-15 at Betty Basler Field, the ETSU softball team found themselves on the winning side of things.

The weekend began with a double header on Friday, in which ETSU defeated Chattanooga 7-3 in game one and 3-1 in game two.

A strong start in game one put the Bucs in a good position.

ETSU made it to home base five times in the first two innings without a response from the Mocs.

UTC got things going in the third inning when J.J. Hamill doubled to right center and allowed teammates Amy Lewis and Katy Richardson to score and push the score to 5-2.

Both teams scored a run in the fourth inning and neither could get one in the fifth, entering the sixth inning still within three runs. It wasn’t until the bottom of sixth inning when ETSU’s Tiffany Laughren (Erwin, Tenn.) singled to center field and Quinn Giesick (Bakersfield, Calif.) scored.

The Mocs were unable to respond in the seventh inning, and the Bucs defeated them 7-3.

It was a competitive second game Friday night as neither team could put runs on the board through the first three innings.

The first score came from ETSU, when Kelsey Chernak (Ooltewah, Tenn.) advanced to third and scored on a throwing error.

ETSU added on two more runs in the fifth inning, giving them a 3-0 lead.

UTC didn’t respond until the seventh inning when Lewis scored on a passed ball. The score was just a little too late, as the Mocs were defeated 3-1.

Saturday’s game had an ending to remember, going score for score for the first five innings of the game.

Both teams were trading runs. It wasn’t until the fifth inning when the Bucs created a big gap when Mykeah Johnson (Cohutta, Ga.) hit a grand slam to bring herself and teammates Chernak, Kelsey Smith (Tucson, Ariz.) and Giesick all to home base.

This was Johnson’s only hit of the game, but ended up being the game-changer.

This home run gave the Bucs an 8-4 lead entering the sixth inning.

Although the Mocs scored a run in the sixth inning, the Bucs matched it with two runs to close the inning. Neither team scored in the seventh inning, and the Bucs were the winners, 10-5.

“It was really good,” said Head Coach Brad Irwin. “Obviously to get a sweep, any time you can sweep a conference series it’s huge.”

The Bucs are now 20-19 overall and 6-3 in the conference. They have also won 11 of their last 12 home games and are currently on a four game winning streak.

Due to inclement weather, the doubleheader this past Tuesday against USC Upstate was cancelled, and they will next face Western Carolina this weekend in Cullowhee, North Carolina on April 22 and 23.

The first game kicks off Saturday at noon.