Pickin’ in the School-Yard

Another spring music festival is coming to ETSU. Appalachian music performances will be held on ETSU’s main campus for warm-weather vibes with food trucks available to sit out on the grassy lawn to listen to the bands perform. Many of the Junior Appalachian Musician students will be showcasing their music as well as other bands from the ETSU Bluegrass, Old Time and Country Music Studies Program. This event is free for students, though a $3 donation is suggested to support the JAM program in their fundraiser. The event will take place April 22 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

ETSU Choirs Spring Concert

On April 23 at 3 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City, the ETSU Choirs will hold their last concert for the school year. The choirs include the BucWorth Men’s Choir, East Tennessee Belles Women’s choir and the mixed Chorale choir will all be performing. Their broad mix of genres and styles are sure to encompass the different music each group practices. The public can see just how well the men and women sing by themselves and together.

Chair Massages

Finals are coming up, and all the stress can get to a student. The cramming, the late-night snacking, the lack of sociability and exercise. It’s a lot! But luckily, Buctainment has its last event for the students. Chair massages! During dead week, April 25-26, massages will be held in the D.P. Culp University Center Atrium, or otherwise known as the food court on the second floor. Massages will be free for students from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. There may be a line, but it’ll be totally worth it in the end.