If you are looking for something to do over the summer to help pass the time, look no further, because here are six movies that are sure to make your summer an entertaining one!

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

The fifth film of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series sees infamous Jack Sparrow being pursued by Captain Salazar, who is bent on killing every pirate at sea, especially Sparrow. This film shows Jack teaming up with the newest female protagonist, Carina Smyth, and Will Turner’s son, Henry, to find the Trident of Poseidon, the only thing that can help aid in Jack Sparrow’s survival. With appearances of both Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley, the fans are sure to get a treat. Though the sequels can never beat the first, will the newest movie live up to the “Pirates” series? “Dead Men Tell No Tales” is set to come out May 26.

Captain Underpants

If you grew up reading the “Captain Underpants” series in grade school, you are sure to love the movie adaptation. Directed by David Soren, this kid-friendly adventure stars Kevin Hart as George Beard and Thomas Middleditch as Harold Hutchins. In the movie, George and Harold are pranksters, who hypnotize their mean and strict principal, Mr. Krupp, into believing that he is the comic book superhero Captain Underpants. Together, George and Harold team up with Captain Underpants to defeat Professor Poopypants. This fun movie is set to hit theaters June 2.

Wonder Woman

This live action remake of DC Comic’s “Wonder Woman” sees actress Gal Gadot take on the role of the famous Amazon princess Diana. The plot begins with a pilot crashing on an island of female warriors. The pilot tells Diana of a war going on in the rest of the world. Because she feels it is her duty to help others, princess Diana leaves the Amazon island for the first time to join pilot Steve Trevor to help the allied fight in WWI. As a woman fighting alongside men in a war not culturally her own, this film brings a new form of empowering feminism to the big screens. “Wonder Woman” will be released June 2.

47 Meters Down

If you are a fan of Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws,” you will definitely love this movie! This film stars Mandy Moore and Claire Holt as two sisters who are vacationing in Mexico. Their vacation takes a turn for the worst though when they find themselves trapped in a shark cage at the bottom of the ocean with only an hour of oxygen in their tanks. If that isn’t enough, deadly great white sharks are circling the cage. This thriller is set to come out June 16.

Cars 3

The third movie in Disney’s “Cars” franchise sees the return of race car Lightning McQueen. After losing to a new race car, Jackson Storm, everyone believes that Lightning should retire from racing. Now that the new and improved cars are taking the track, there’s no need for the race car tradition. Not ready to leave the racing world just yet, Lightning teams up with a rookie, Cruz Ramirez, to learn a few new racing tricks to make a comeback at the Florida 500 race. “Cars 3” is to be released June 16.