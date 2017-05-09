Theater junkies can find their fix at the Johnson City Community Theater this summer.

Housed in what used to be an old church, the theater will be performing a comedy play called “See How They Run” from May 11 – 20. The stage is located on the second floor of the building and is set up to resemble a living room in the 1970s.

“See How They Run” is about a vicar and his wife, a former American actress, who live in the parish house next to the church property. An old friend of the vicar’s wife comes to visit her, and they go to see a play. Meanwhile, a Russian spy escapes from the local prison and takes over the vicarage by pretending to be the vicar.

“And then you have two other priests and a bishop come in to the story, and the next thing you know you’ve got everyone wearing vicar and priest outfits, and no one knows who’s the right person, all while they’re trying to track down the Russian,” said director Scott Elliott.

The cast of “See How They Run” started rehearsing in the beginning of March, and the play took a total of nine weeks to produce and rehearse. Elliott has personal ties to the play.

“I got to play this show 20 years ago when I was in school, and it’s always been a fun play,” Elliot said. “This has always been one of the plays I wanted to direct.”

Opening night is always an evening the actors and the director look forward to with anticipation.

“You never know how big or who is going to be in the audience, but to hear the audience’s reaction after all of the work the actors have put in is totally worth it,” he said.

Elliott hopes the audience comes in to “See How They Run” prepared to forget their troubles for a while and leave laughing at a funny story.

The next show will be in July. Called “All Shook Up,” the play is a ’50s musical inspired by Elvis’s life and music.

Other upcoming events for the JCCT include partnering with the Barter Youth Academy by staging the kids’ performances, “The Jungle Book: Kids” and “The Lion King Jr.” The BYA is a Virginia playhouse dedicated to serving the community just as the JCCT. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at the theater’s website www.jcct.info/tickets.