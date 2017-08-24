Welcome Week 2017:

During Welcome Week at ETSU, no one is ever bored. With events like the Welcome Back Block Party, the “Scoop” on Faith and Service and the courtyard cookout and pool party, new and returning students can socialize and have a good time all week. For a full schedule of events, visit the SORC page at http://www.etsu.edu/students/sorc/welcomeweek.php

Tipton Gallery: “Black Appalachia: African American Art in Northeast Tennessee”

The Slocumb Galleries and ETSU Department of Art & Design in partnership with the Multicultural Center, the Alfonso Family Art Collection and the Tennessee Arts Commission and the First TN Development District presented this exhibit for the Little Chicago Music Downtown Music and Arts Festival in early August. This exhibit features works from many artists in various mediums. The exhibit celebrates diversity in the Appalachian region with contemporary art that explores identity, beauty and the reinvestigation of racial history. But hurry down, this exhibit ends on Aug. 28.

Open Mic at the Willow Tree Coffee House and Music Room

A weekly event in downtown Johnson City is the open mic night at the Willow Tree, located right on East Main Street. The sign-up board is set outside the coffee house at 5 p.m. sharp and those wishing to participate sign up on the board for a 15-minute time slot. So, if you want to show off your music, spoken word, or storytelling skills, get there early because slots fill up quickly! The show begins at 6 p.m. Check out Willow Tree Coffee House an Music Room on Facebook for event listings and other information.

Auditions for ETSU Department of Theatre and Dance’s production of “Playhouse Creatures”.

Auditions for the ETSU Department of Theatre and Dance’s first production of the season will be held on Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the Bud Frank Theatre. The show will be directed by ETSU theatre professor, Bobby Funk and callbacks will be held the following day at 6 p.m. Those auditioning should be prepared to read scene from the script and to dance and sing 16 bars of a song of their choice.