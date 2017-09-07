Sept. 8 – Fun Friday: Wonder Woman

For this week’s Fun Friday event, Buctainment will be holding a free screening of Wonder Woman in the D.P. Culp University Center auditorium at 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 – Waka Flocka Flame Live

The Back to School Bash concert this year will be a concert of Waka Flocka Flame Live on campus. The night will also feature music by A Color War and Seckond Chaynce with music provided by DJ John Lawson. Advance tickets are $25 and can be purchased through the Buctainment website. Discounted tickets for $20 are available at the Culp Center Info Desk (second floor) through Friday evening. The concert will be held in the MSHA Athletics Center (Mini-dome). Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 7 p.m.

Sept. 9 – The Electric Kool-Aid Dada Fest

The Dada Cabaret returns with another absurdist show sure to leave the audience laughing. The Electric Kool-Aid Dada Fest is a tribute to the spirit of the Beat Generation through a mix of narration, singing and other musical forms that embraces the dada spirit. The Dada Cabaret is an experimental chamber ensemble based in Johnson City, Tennessee that is affiliated with ETSU including ETSU professors in the mix of performers. The show will take place at the Acoustic Coffee House at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5, but students are free with an ETSU Student ID.

Sept. 10 – Wind Whisperers of India

The Wind Whisperers of India is a concert where the sounds of Northern India and Southern India come together. The Sunday night will consist of music performed by Ronu Majumbar from North India on bansuri flute and Rajhesh Vaidhya from South India on saraswati veena, the multi-stringed chordophone who will be performing the ancient art of jugalbandi, a duet of two solo musicians, and will be accompanied by other Indian instrumentalists. The performance begins at 6 p.m. in the Culp auditorium. Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and $5 for students with student ID.

Sept. 8-10 – GEICO Motorcycle Hotbike Tour

Main Street in downtown Johnson City will be closed with the exception of pedestrian and motorcycle traffic as motorcycle fans take over the streets at the GEICO Motorcycle Hotbike Tour. Motorcycle enthusiasts, industry leaders, and custom bike builders will all gather together to focus on what they love most: motorcycle riding. The event begins at 5 p.m. Friday night and will continue from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The Hotbikes Tour will feature various vendors, food vendors, stunt shows, ride-in-bike show, famous Pinstriper Skratch, tattoo and beard contest, Bike Build-off, live music and more. This event is free and open to the public.