Not even the rain could stop campus organizations, students and alumni from enjoying the first tailgate of the football season.

On Saturday, Sept. 2, ETSU football played their home opener in the new William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium with a 31-10 win over Limestone.

Prior to the stadium being built this year, ETSU played its home games at Science Hill High School.

Before the game students and alumni alike took advantage of ETSU’s first on campus tailgate.

With Buccaneer football excitement at its highest, fans were setting up as early as 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. With kickoff not scheduled until 7 p.m., it meant almost 10 hours of tailgating for some.

Although Saturday was a rainy day, the game day atmosphere made it all worth it. With canopies set up, hot dogs and hamburgers cooking on the grill, and a magnitude of students and alumni showing up, it allowed the tailgate to be a good time for all.

ETSU Senior and Inter-Fraternity Council President Ben Page thought the first tailgate was a success.

“It was nice to see everyone come out and be excited about football in the new stadium,” Page said.

“There was a good turnout even with the rain that was going all day long,” he said.

Even though Page enjoyed himself at the first campus tailgate and football game, he believes campus could improve upon it moving forward.

“I think they could figure out a way to connect all the tailgating areas and not have student organizations, alumni, and other fans in different locations,” Page said.

ETSU would like to keep the momentum from the inaugural football game on campus and the successful tailgate moving forward, and hopes to see even more students and fans come out for future home games. ETSU will play its next home game Saturday, Sept. 16. versus the Citadel.