On Campus:

Music Faculty Gala Concert Sept. 15

On Friday, the Department of Music will be holding a gala concert fundraiser to benefit the Department of Music here at ETSU. Tickets are $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Ticket prices covers a buffet of light hor d’oeuvres and a concert. Sodas and cocktails will be available for purchase. The bar and hor d’oeuvres begin at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Black tie attire is strongly suggested. This event will be held at the Carnegie Hotel at 1216 W. State of Franklin Road in the Grand Soldiers Ball Room.

Sept. 16 ETSU Football vs Citadel

The ETSU football game vs. Citadel is on Saturday Sept. 16. Game beings at 1 p.m. Student tickets are now available at etsubucs.com

Sept. 19 Study Abroad Fair

On Tuesday Sept. 19, the 2017 Study Abroad Fair will take over the pedestrian mall at ETSU with informational booths on study abroad programs offered at ETSU. The study abroad staff will be on hand to answer any questions about the programs. This event will last from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Off Campus:

JCCT final weekend of Little Shop of Horrors

This upcoming weekend is the final weekend to catch the classic musical “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Johnson City Community Theatre. Show times are Sept. 14-16 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $14 each and can be purchased at the door or online at the theatre’s website at jcct.info.

Southern Rebellion at Wild Wing Café

Spend one of the last summer nights at a Southern Rebellion concert in downtown Johnson City on Friday Sept. 15 at Wild Wing Café from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Sept. 16 Plato’s closet’s fall preview event

If you like a deal, Plato’s Closet Johnson City located at 1805 South Roan St. will be having a fall preview event will reveal all new fall inventory on Saturday Sept. 16 beginning at 10 a.m. All clothes are second hand at a discount price, perfect for college students on a budget.