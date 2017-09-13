According to a news release from the Office of University relations, ETSU Quillen College of Medicine professor of surgery, Dr. David Williams, was awarded the Carroll Hardy Long Chair of Excellence July of this year.

The Chair of Excellence was named in honor of Johnson City native and Professor Emeritus, Dr. Carroll Hardy Long.

The Chairholder serves many functions: To advise and guide the resident in research; To promote the faculty research involvement; To supervise the student learning research procedures; To support the departmental teaching activities; To present and publish research projects; To serve as consultant to other departments; To strengthen the institutional teaching, patient care and research programs; And to enhance the institutional recognition by public and professional communities.

Dr. Williams holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree in biology from Kentucky Wesleyan College, as well as a PhD in medical physiology from Tulane University.

The news release goes on to say Williams was recognized at a special ceremony as the new Chair of Excellence, where Quillen College of Medicine Dean Dr. Robert Means spoke on his belief that he has no doubt Williams will continue to advance leadership within the medical school through the role.

“Before I even met him, Dr. Williams was already known to me because of his extensive research,” Means pointed out. “He continues to be one of our leading investigators.”

The news release states Williams is also the co-director of ETSU’s Center for Inflammation, Infectious Disease and Immunity, and is conducting research projects through multiple grants funded by the National Institutes of Health and other entities. His research in inflammation has garnered extensive recognition.

“I really enjoyed the 25 years I have been at ETSU,” Williams said. “I’ve had the opportunity to grow scientifically and also to work in such a wonderful environment.”

The news release added Dr. Race Kao held the position prior to Dr. Williams, from 1992 until his retirement from ETSU earlier this year.