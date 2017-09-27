August and September saw the wrath of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma as the two ripped their way across southern states, primarily Texas and Florida. People are now left with their homes destroyed and belongings lost on top of not being able to access basic necessities.

ETSU’s Department of Music is hosting a hurricane relief concert to raise money for those affected by the hurricanes. The concert will be held in Brown Hall Auditorium on Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

“Our country is at its best when we can work to help those who are in immediate need, and there are people in our country who are struggling for basic needs such as food, clean water, and shelter due to the recent weather related disasters,” said Cindy Godwin, Events Coordinator for the Department of Music.

Moody’s Analytics predicts damage costs will be over $150 billion. To help, the department will be collecting monetary donations, and all proceeds will be given to Samaritan’s Purse. $10 is the suggested donation for the event. The communities surrounding the Tri-Cities is welcome to attend the concert.

Performances by faculty and students will be featured. Greyscale, Harmonium, Swashbucklers, East Tennessee Belles Women’s Choir, a student woodwind quintet, jazz band, a piano ensemble and the ETSU chorale will perform. The music will range from contemporary and classical to jazz and chamber-style.

“The ETSU Music Department Student Council feels that as musicians and citizens, we have a civic duty to help our fellow man by employing our talents for the good of others,” Clinton Long said in a statement for University Relations. “This is what inspired us to put on this concert.”

Long is the President of the Department of Music Student Council and approached the Interim Chair of the department with the idea of a relief concert.

“This is a way for all of us to join together and give a small portion of our time, talents and money to offer assistance during a time when it is desperately needed,” Godwin said.