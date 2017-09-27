Why did we elect him? Is the wall going to work? Are his hands really that small? We have a lot of questions about Donald Trump and his presidency, but the most important question is why he’s under so many investigations?

First, it’s important to understand the gravity of this situation. The president is the executive power of our government; Congress makes the laws, the Supreme Court decides who breaks the law, and the president decides what happens to those who do break the law, to put it overly simplistic. So what happens if the president breaks the law?

It does not happen very often, but this is the process that leads to impeachment. So is Trump going to be impeached? Probably not.

President Trump is under investigation by Robert Mueller, former director of the FBI, in regards to Russian influence on the 2016 election, but that’s not all.

Once Mueller started his investigation, the rabbit hole kept going deeper and deeper, leading into more Trump controversy than ever before. Trump has stated many times that he is a businessman, not a politician, but shrewd dealings may be his downfall.

The investigation by Mueller, appropriately titled the Mueller Investigation, has uncovered a great deal of bizarre happenings in the Trump White House. For example, some strange meetings occurred with a Russian attorney, or perhaps that Trump fired the last director of FBI as soon as he began these investigations (before Mueller stepped in).

The rest involves Trump’s shady past. Believe or not, most people don’t get filthy rich by being honest and upstanding, and this investigation grants an excuse to closely scrutinize the wealth of Donald Trump. Sketchy business practices hardly warrant the work of about 40 dedicated investigators, but once the president is involved, everything changes.

So if all these investigations are digging up some real dirt, why would he not be impeached?

Impeachment is remarkably rare, as in it has never successfully been done. Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were both impeached, but they were later acquitted. Richard Nixon came close but resigned before it was official.

The process of impeaching the president is much like a court case combined with passing a law. The odds of getting the Senate and the House of Representatives to agree on anything is slim, and two-thirds of the Senate has to agree in order for conviction. That’s the same majority to override a presidential veto, which has only happened 111 times out of over 2,500 vetoes, according to official records of White House history.

President Trump is out of his depth. He’s not a politician as he proudly proclaims every time he has the chance during elections, so I don’t believe he should be one. These investigations only show how dangerous a so-called businessman acting as the face of our nation can be. So as unlikely as it may be, I think he should be the first United States President to be removed from office.

Perhaps Donald Trump may be convicted and ousted for the first time in U.S. history, perhaps not. Regardless, it is disturbing to see the many investigations surrounding the figurehead of this nation. Time will tell if what Mueller uncovers is enough for the vote.