As homecoming week approaches, what better way to show ETSU pride than getting involved with ETSU Student Alumni Association?

SAA President Abigail Reece made a presentation to SGA members during the open forum of the Sept. 26 meeting. Reece discussed what SAA is and how it is promoting pride in current students.

“SAA’s purpose is engaging and encouraging students to view themselves as alumni while they’re still students,” Reece said. “This reinforces the bond between student and institution as well as promotes school pride for the alma mater after graduation.”

According to Reece, SAA is becoming known as the “keepers of tradition” because of their work to encourage students to become future alumni leaders and to continue showing ETSU pride.

“Our primary goal consists of maintaining and gaining more alumni interest, engagement and involvement in a vibrant and fun array of activities and service projects,” she said. “We want to raise the level of pride in all the students take in coming to ETSU.”

The significant part of SAA is growing relationships with students before they graduate. It is a way to continue working with the ETSU Alumni Association after commencement.

“We are aiming to grow and expand as we are actively recruiting people from all walks of life,” she said. “The ETSU SAA cultivates school spirit and active alumni relationships prior to graduation by emphasizing school traditions and ETSU pride.”

Currently, SAA is organizing away-game watch parties for football. When the Bucs travel, the SAA plays coverage of the games at the ETSU alumni house. In addition to watching the game, there is free food and lawn games. Students who attend also have the opportunity to meet ETSU alumni and create networks.

The alumni house is located at 908 West Maple St., and all students are invited to attend during away football games.

“We are a group of ETSU students who are coming together to serve our community, network with alumni, and to become keepers of tradition here at ETSU,” Reece said.