Johnny Appleseed would be proud of a tradition that has lasted through the generations.

On Oct. 6 and 7 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in downtown Erwin, Tennessee, the Unicoi Country Chamber of Commerce will host its 40th annual Apple Orchard Festival, a festival that brings in people from all over the region, tourists included.

The festival, which has been a beloved Erwin tradition for decades, draws more than 110,000 annual attendees and has won numerous awards according to a media release from the Unicoi Chamber of Commerce.

The festivities will include a variety of events and activities. From a Miss Apple Festival Pageant to a 3K race walk, an apple cooking contest and an apple dumpling contest, there is something for everyone of all ages.

In addition to these events, there will be a variety of local musical acts featured on the main stage where winners of the various contests will also be announced.

The streets of Downtown Irwin will be lined with over 350 vendors from pottery to baked goods, to local jewelry and craftsmanship. This will definitely be an opportunity to splurge on local products and support regional businesses.

But the Apple Festival isn’t just going to be confined to one weekend of fun. In an effort to make the most of the historic 40th anniversary, the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce has planned to host a full week of special events.

These extras include the preliminary rounds of the Miss Apple Festival Pageant, a “Harvest Celebration” and a week-long “Find the Apple” scavenger hunt. The scavenger hunt will culminate in a grand cash prize to be announced on Saturday, Oct. 7.

This milestone year is predicted to be one of the festival’s most successful year yet as the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce has been working tirelessly to make this event better than ever before.

To find out more information about the Apple Festival, visit www.unicoicounty.org or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.