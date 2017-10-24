ETSU’s College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences recently inducted four alumni into its hall of fame and honored two Distinguished Alumni awards, according to ETSU’s online University News.

The inductees to the hall of fame were Sue Barr, Brian Hobson, Raymond Massengill and Daniel A. Williams.

Barr completed undergraduate degrees in chemistry and mathematics and a master’s in biology at ETSU. Later, she would earn her doctorate degree at the University of Tennessee in higher education administration. She worked at ETSU since 1980 in the Department of Health Related Profession and College of Public and Allied Health. She retired in 2000 and is also honored as a distinguished retiree from the College of Public and Allied Health.

Hobson studied respiratory therapy at ETSU as well as business administration at King’s College. He has worked with ETSU cardiopulmonary science students and graduates at the Bristol Regional Medical Center for 10 years, where he is the vice president of finance and operations.

Massengill, who died in 2002, worked at Duke University Medical School for 13 years. In 1977, he came to the Quillen College of Medicine to work as an assistant dean and director of medical education, and he was a Department of Audiology and Speech-Language Pathology adjunct faculty member. He has many medical journal articles published and presented at over 100 medical conferences.

Williams obtained a degree communications sciences and disorders from Missouri State University and later an audiology degree at ETSU in 2012. He served in Afghanistan with the National Guard and later became an officer in the Air Force before attending ETSU. He held many titles, including Air Force Hearing Conservation Program manager at the U.S. Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine.

Linda Buck and Colleen Noe were honored as distinguished alumni.

Buck graduated from the dental laboratory technology program and obtained a bachelor’s degree in health education at ETSU. She obtained an administration master’s degree from the University of Tennessee. Buck worked for 20 years as a dental laboratory technology assistant professor. She would later become CEO and president of the Rogersville, Tennessee, Rural Health Services Consortium. She has also worked on the Tennessee Primary Care Association board of directors and the Tennessee Task Force.

Noe obtained a degree from ETSU in communicative disorders and a master’s degree in audiology. She received her doctorate from Ohio State University in hearing science. Noe worked primarily in Virginia for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as chief of audiology and speech-language pathology and then acting director of the national audiology and speech-language pathology services program. Now, she is the director of the Mountain Home VA Medical Center deputy chief of staff and is a member of the Association of VA Audiologists.