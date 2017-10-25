To add a little fun and friendly competition among the honors college, a cricket game will be taking place Friday at 3 p.m for students in the Honors-In-Discipline (HID) program to play and for anyone to watch.

The HID program is branched into 26 subjects of study on campus, such as nursing, English and philosophy. While each department has its own criteria for joining the program, a thesis as well as certain hours of coursework is required.

The game of cricket is a bat-and-ball game played between two teams of eleven players each on a cricket field. At the center of the field is a rectangular 22-yard-long pitch with a target called the wicket (a set of three wooden stumps topped by two bails) at each end.

This event is the second of its kind to be held by the HID program this semester in an attempt to promote unity and socialization among members.

The first game was held earlier this semester and had a turnout of about 30 students.

“In a professional setting, the game of cricket can last up to five days, but here we were able to condense it to two and a half hours,” said HID Director Michael Whitelaw.

This is the first year Whitelaw has taken on the role of director of the program. Prior to this, he was over the HID subject of geology.

According to Whitelaw, these activities have been held with the goal of allowing students from these different subjects to have time to interact.

“We are offering students a chance to be in an environment where they may have not thought about going before,” said Whitelaw. “As a group of unknowns to one another in a gathering like this, everyone is equal.”

Other events that have taken place this semester include formal events like the HID orientation for new members and tailgates before football games.

Later in the semester, Whitelaw hopes to have more activities like bowling night. In the past, there have been similar social events for members such as pot lucks.

“Because the academic work is rigorous, we are hoping to promote a work hard, play hard idea with these gatherings,” Whitelaw said.

For more information about the honors-in-discipline program go to http://www.etsu.edu/honors/hid_scholars.