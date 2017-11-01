The Men’s golf team traveled to Kauai, Hawaii, to compete in this year’s Warrior Princeville Makai Invitational. The invitational started on Oct. 29, featuring schools like UCLA, Hawaii and many others. The ETSU team looked to bounce back from their placement in last week’s tournament, which they finished last.

The Bucs were able to come out of invitational in the top 10.

On day one, they started on the right track finishing tied for 10th in the 20-team invitational. ETSU was led by junior Geuntae Kim (Daegu, South Korea) who shot a score of 70 tying him for 23rd individually on the day.

The Bucs had two other players tied within the top 50. Freshmen Jack Rhea (Jonesborough, Tennessee) and Austin Carter (Kingsport, Tennessee) finished tied for 44th shooting a score of 72 on the day. Those three players kept the Bucs in good position heading into day two.

Louisville University finished first on the day with two players finishing in the top five. Senior Nicolas Platret (Dracy LeFort, France) from Louisville tied for first on day one for their team.

The Bucs had a strong day two finishing in 7th place. Rhea had a huge day shooting a score of 66, helping him jump from 44th place to tied for 15th. Carter also had a big day shooting a score of 67, which helped him move up to tie for 22nd place.

Kim was able to stay consistent for the Bucs staying within the top 30. He tied for 27th place after he shot 70 again on day two. Louisville remained in first through the first two days.

On day three, Kevin Burns (Canton, Georgia) had a big day for the Bucs, shooting a score of 64, while Rhea shot a score of 60 on the day. Kim was able to shoot a score of 67 to tie for 29th on the day.

The team finished 8th overall on the last day of competition.

The Bucs will resume play in February when they will travel to California to compete at The Prestige.