From Bucky’s Food Pantry to now Bucky’s Career Closet, East Tennessee State University aims to help students in need by dressing them for success in the professional world.

The new non-profit program was proposed by ETSU First Lady Donna Noland. The program, which will be readily available to those in need once adequate inventory is in place, will provide professional clothing to men and women as they prepare for interviews in internships or jobs.

The Career Closet can be found in Nell Dossett Hall and will offer everything from suits, scarves, ties, belts and footwear for both men and women.

According to a University News Press Release, organizers are asking the community for donations of new or gently-used professional clothing to stock Bucky’s Career Closet. Clothing must be in ready-to-wear condition, clean or dry-cleaned, on hangers. Bags of clothing will not be accepted.

To apply for an outfit from Bucky, students will be asked to sign a form showing that they are unable to purchase a professional outfit on their own and provide a list of upcoming interviews and employers they will visit to show their intended use of the clothing.

Donations can be dropped off at Bucky’s Food Pantry, which is open Monday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It is located at 325 Treasure Lane near the Buc Ridge Apartment Complex. A detailed map and directions are available online at www.etsu.edu/foodpantry.

For more information about Bucky’s Career Closet, contact University Career Services at careers@etsu.edu or 423-439-4450. Hours of operation, as well as a detailed list of items accepted for donation is available on the Career Services website at http://www.etsu.edu/students/careers. Bucky’s Food Pantry is also accepting donations of coats and blankets for students and staff in need. For more information, visit http://www.etsu.edu/foodpantry.