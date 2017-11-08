Jonny Sutherland is the starting goalkeeper for the ETSU men’s soccer team from Chester, United Kingdom. At ETSU he is currently a junior majoring in Media and Communication. Prior to coming to ETSU, Sutherland played for Manchester United on the 21 and under team.

“The coaches here at ETSU have really looked after me,” said Sutherland. “I have been here for three years and I have enjoyed every second.”

Sutherland made history his freshman year becoming the first freshman to play every minute for the Bucs. That year, the Bucs won eight games with Sutherland as goalkeeper. His first season he had 70 saves, allowing on average only one goal a game and sometimes not even one.

His freshman season, Sutherland was named to the All-Freshman SoCon Team and All-SoCon Team.

He was even better his sophomore season, putting up 70 more saves and adding to ETSU history.

He helped the Bucs record a 12 win season. The Bucs’ best game in 2016 was upsetting No.1 in the country, North Carolina, on the road. In that game, Sutherland had three saves to keep the Bucs alive to pull off the upset.

In 2016, Sutherland was selected as the SoCon Goalkeeper of the Year and First Team All-Conference.

This year, Sutherland has had countless shutouts, and for the month of October, he was named SoCon Athlete of the Month, having only allowed three goals for the entire month’s matches.

“I want to make the team click going into conference tournament play,” said Sutherland about the upcoming tournament.

This year in his junior season, Sutherland has helped the Bucs win nine games, looking to add a SoCon Championship to his list of accomplishments.

“I have played in two finals the last two years. I want to win one,” said Sutherland.

For the Bucs, they enter conference tournament play Friday as they travel to Greenville, South Carolina, to face Mercer.

“We want to win the conference championship. Going undefeated in conference play gave a lot of confidence,” said Sutherland. “Defense has really been good this season.”