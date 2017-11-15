“I love my team,” said Head Coach Brittney Ezell following the Bucs 87-49 loss to Lady Vols in her postgame news conference.

On Sunday, the Bucs traveled to Knoxville to face Tennessee.

Last year, the Lady Vols traveled to ETSU where the game was hosted in the ETSU Mini-Dome with over 6,000 people in attendance. By that number, ETSU set a women’s record at last year’s game. The Bucs lost that game 83-58.

This season the Bucs appear to be bigger in the front court and very skilled in the back court, led by senior Tianna Tarter (Johnson City, Tennessee).

Against the Vols, it was a tough scoring day for the Bucs, especially after losing Tarter less than 10 minutes into the game after she took an elbow to the face. In the first half, the Bucs shot just 15 percent from the field while the Lady Vols shot 41 percent.

Defensively, the Bucs were able to turn over the Lady Vols 14 times and were able to get off 10 more shots. At the half, the Bucs trailed 37-16.

In the second half, both teams were better offensively. The Bucs shot 34 percent and had freshman Alayjah Sherer (Tupelo, Mississippi) step up big scoring nine points on four of eight shooting for the half. The Lady Vols offense really got going by shooting 50 percent from the field. The Bucs defense in the second half forced 10 turnovers.

The Lady Vols really hurt the Bucs on the glass by out rebounding the Bucs by 20. Despite the Bucs shooting 12 more shots than the Lady Vols, the Bucs offense struggled and shot 25 percent from the field.

Sherer led the Bucs in scoring with 13 points.

The Lady Vols beat the Bucs 87-49, handing ETSU their first loss of the season.

“I am so appreciative of The University of Tennessee for continuing this series,” said Ezell.